Moore (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Since injuring his hamstring Sept. 8, Moore hasn't practiced and has missed the first two games of the season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has called Moore day-to-day in back-to-back weeks, but the second-year wide receiver's lack of on-field work doesn't reflect that sentiment. Still, Moore has two more chances to prove his health before the Cardinals potentially make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game versus the Rams.