Moore (hamstring) officially didn't practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, Moore was seen working off to the side in the second session of Week 3 prep, but the second-year wide receiver again went down as a non-participant. Moore hasn't practiced since hurting his hamstring Sept. 8, and he seemingly is in danger of missing a third straight game to begin the campaign. Friday's injury report may provide clarity, one way or another, about his ability to play Sunday versus the Rams.
