Moore was limited by a hand injury at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore has been looked at early and often by quarterback Kyler Murray the last two games, with the second-year wide receiver combining for 15 catches (on 18 targets) for 161 yards and one touchdown and two carries for 12 yards. Now, both players are tending to health concerns, but Murray sat out Wednesday due to a hamstring issue. Consequently, the combo should be monitored as the week goes on to gain clarity on whether or not the connection will continue Sunday at the Rams.