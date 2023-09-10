Moore caught three of three targets for 33 yards and gained 12 rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Commanders.

Arizona's offense couldn't get much going -- the team's only TD was produced by the defense on a second-quarter fumble recovery -- which gave Moore few opportunities to showcase his speed, but he did have the team's longest gain of the day with a 31-yard reception in the first quarter. As QB Joshua Dobbs gets more familiar with the playbook, things could open up a little for the Cardinals' wideouts, but this still figures to be one of the least potent passing games in the NFL this season. Moore will try to make a bigger impact in Week 2 against the Giants.