Moore brought in two of three targets for seven yards and rushed once for three yards in the Cardinals' 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Moore opened the game with the rest of the Cardinals' starters and got some solid work in before exiting. The promising third-year wideout is aiming for a much healthier season in 2023 after being limited to eight games a year ago, and the Cardinals are counting on Moore to help fill the significant vacuum created by the departure of DeAndre Hopkins during the coming campaign.