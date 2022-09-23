Coach Kliff Kingsbury relayed Friday that Moore (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore, who hasn't practiced since hurting his hamstring Sept. 8, is thus slated to miss a third straight game to begin the season. In his continued absence, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch are on track to lead the Cardinals' wide receiver corps Sunday versus Los Angeles. Per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com, when asked when Moore might return to action, Kingsbury replied "I'm hoping within the next two weeks he'll play. If not next week, I would guarantee the game after."