Lopez (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lopez logged an LP/DNP/LP practice log while working through a groin injury that he may have picked up in Week 1 against the Chargers, when he logged four tackles (two solo). Andrew Billings (knee) is listed as questionable, so L.J. Collier and Walter Nolen would both see a sizable workload increase if one or both of Lopez and Billings were to be ruled out for Sunday's NFC West tilt.