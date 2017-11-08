Cardinals' Rudy Ford: Full go Tuesday
Ford (finger/hamstring) logged a full practice Tuesday.
After a being a limited participant Monday, it looked like Ford's status for Thursday's game against the Seahawks could be up in the air. However, his full participation Tuesday indicates he is on track to play Week 10.
