Ford (knee) has been impressive so far this offseason, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ford landed on injured reserve in early December last season due to an undisclosed knee injury. However, the second-year safety has been impressive so far in team activities after not taking a single defensive snap last season. With the competition wide open at safety entering training camp, there is a possibility Ford could see an expanded defensive role in 2018.

