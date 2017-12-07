Cardinals' Rudy Ford: Lands on IR
Ford (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Ford has missed the last two games with the knee injury, and the issue will end up being a season-ending one. Ford had not played a single defensive snap his rookie season and was used primarily on special teams.
More News
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...