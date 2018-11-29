Cardinals' Rudy Ford: Logs full practice
Ford (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ford missed two straight games due to a lingering heel issue, but appears to have gotten fully healthy. Barring any setbacks, expect the second-year safety to suit up against the Packers on Sunday and take most of his snaps on special teams.
