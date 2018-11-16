Ford (heel) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ford did not practice at all this week, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders. The second-year safety still appears to be recovering from a heel injury sustained Week 10. If Ford is unable to go, Tre Boston could benefit from an uptick in defensive snaps.

