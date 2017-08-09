Ford will miss Saturday's preseason tilt with the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ford is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that will apparently keep him sidelined for Saturday's game. If he hopes to make up lost time, Ford will have to get back the field sooner than later and start turning some heads. As it currently stands, Arizona is rather deep in their secondary and likely to make some cuts before the regular season rolls around.