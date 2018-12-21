Ford (ribs) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Ford practiced fully each day this week. The Auburn product has played in each of the Cardinals' last three games -- although he hasn't logged a defensive snap since Week 8 against the 49ers. If Ford misses time Sunday, Arizona's defensive scheme likely wouldn't be affected too much.

