Ford (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Ford went from a limited workload Thursday to a non-participant at Friday's practice, so he appears to be trending in the wrong direction. If the 23-year-old is unable to go look for Harlan Miller to step in as Tyrann Mathieu's primary backup at free safety.

