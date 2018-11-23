Cardinals' Rudy Ford: Ruled out for Week 12
Ford (heel) will not play Sunday against the Chargers, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ford will miss his second consecutive game Sunday. The Auburn product has played more than six defensive snaps in only one game this season and has spent most -- if not all -- of his time on the field on special teams. Tre Boston and Antoine Bethea will likely see increased roles Sunday.
