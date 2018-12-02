Cardinals' Rudy Ford: Suiting up Week 13
Ford (heel) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ford missed Arizona's last two games due to his heel injury but was a full participant in practice this week. He hasn't seen many defensive snaps this season and will figure to play primarily on special teams once again in Week 13.
