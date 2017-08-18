Play

Langford signed a contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Langford attended Texans training camp in 2016, but has been out of the NFL since his release last August. The 24-year-old is likely a depth piece as the Cardinals are currently dealing with a flurry of injuries at inside linebacker.

