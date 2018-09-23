Bradford was replaced by Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears, finishing 13-of-19 passing for 157 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble.

After tossing a pair of scores in the opening quarter, Bradford saw three consecutive drives end with punts to close out the first half. He then turned the ball over on three straight series coming out of the break, eventually giving way to Josh Rosen for the final five minutes of the game. The rookie completed four of seven passes for 36 yards and an interception, but he did nearly march the Cardinals into field-goal range right around the two-minute warning. It won't come as any surprise if Bradford is relegated to the backup job for Week 4 against Seattle, though coach Steve Wilks declined to commit to a starter when talking to the media after Sunday's loss, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.