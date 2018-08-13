Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Completes one pass in debut

Bradford played 10 of 54 offensive snaps during Saturday's 24-17 preseason win against the Chargers.

The Cardinals were deliberate during their first offensive possession, ordering up seven runs versus just one pass. A six-yard connection between Bradford and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones aside, the combination of David Johnson and rookie Chase Edmonds marched the Cards 45 yards across nearly six minutes. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is smart to play to his strengths, but the sample size isn't enough to assume Bradford won't air it out this year, likely in some sort of quick passing attack with Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald acting as the primary targets.

