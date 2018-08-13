Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Completes one pass in debut
Bradford played 10 of 54 offensive snaps during Saturday's 24-17 preseason win against the Chargers.
The Cardinals were deliberate during their first offensive possession, ordering up seven runs versus just one pass. A six-yard connection between Bradford and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones aside, the combination of David Johnson and rookie Chase Edmonds marched the Cards 45 yards across nearly six minutes. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is smart to play to his strengths, but the sample size isn't enough to assume Bradford won't air it out this year, likely in some sort of quick passing attack with Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald acting as the primary targets.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Playing in preseason opener•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Taking all first-team reps•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Progresses to team drills•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Will expand workload at minicamp•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Facing competition from Rosen•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Manages some throws Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...