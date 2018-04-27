Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Facing competition from Rosen
While he still expects Bradford to be the starting quarterback, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks noted that "every position is open for competition", Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports. "We got Sam to be our starting quarterback and I would still say that is the case," coach Steve Wilks said. "I'm very excited about Josh, what he can bring. Every position is open for competition."
Wilks seems to be leaving the door open for Josh Rosen, who the Cardinals selected at No. 10 overall after trading up with the Raiders. The outcome was far from ideal for Bradford, as Rosen was once viewed as a likely top-five pick and possible Day 1 starter. Based on Wilks' comments, a training camp battle figures to ensue.
