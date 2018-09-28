Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Healthy for Week 4
Bradford (pectoral) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
As if getting demoted to backup quarterback behind a rookie wasn't enough, Bradford dealt with a pectoral injury this week, limiting him Wednesday and Thursday before taking every rep Friday. He'll enter the weekend with a clean bill of health, but snaps on Sundays will be difficult to come by unless something befalls Josh Rosen.
