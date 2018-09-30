Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Inactive Sunday
Bradford (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Bradford has yielded the No. 2 job to Mike Glennon after losing the starting QB gig to Josh Rosen last weekend. Unless something happens to the duo, Bradford seems destined to be deactivated on game day for the foreseeable future.
