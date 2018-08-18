Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Leads another TD drive
Bradford completed each of his six pass attempts for 61 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Saints.
After leading a run-heavy touchdown drive on his only series in the preseason opener, Bradford got a bit more playing time Friday, producing seven points on three drives. Josh Rosen also got some work with the first-team offense, completing 10 of 16 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, all in the second quarter. There may not be any competition for the Week 1 starting job, but the calls for Rosen will heat up if the Cardinals don't stay in the playoff hunt. There's also the issue of Bradford's left knee, which Vikings coach Mike Zimmer once referred to as "degenerative".
