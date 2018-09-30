Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Likely inactive Sunday
Bradford is expected to be the Cardinals' No. 3 quarterback moving forward, resulting in inactive status on game days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Cardinals won't officially confirm their Week 4 inactives until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff, but Bradford seemingly will be wearing street clothes with the Seahawks in town. Coach Steve Wilks will thus trust in Josh Rosen as the starting quarterback, with Mike Glennon backing up the 2018 first-round pick.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Healthy for Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Limited by injury after demotion•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Loses starting job•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Benched in fourth quarter•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Remaining starting QB•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: May be facing heat from Rosen•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....