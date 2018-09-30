Bradford is expected to be the Cardinals' No. 3 quarterback moving forward, resulting in inactive status on game days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals won't officially confirm their Week 4 inactives until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff, but Bradford seemingly will be wearing street clothes with the Seahawks in town. Coach Steve Wilks will thus trust in Josh Rosen as the starting quarterback, with Mike Glennon backing up the 2018 first-round pick.