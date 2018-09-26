Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Limited by injury after demotion
Bradford (pectoral) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bradford's injury isn't much of a concern for the Cardinals now that Josh Rosen has been promoted to the starting job. The team may opt to use Mike Glennon as the No. 2 quarterback on game days, rather than paying Bradford a sizable bonus for each week he's on the active roster.
