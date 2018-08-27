Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Limited reps in third preseason game
Bradford played the first two drives in Sunday's 27-3 preseason win over the Cowboys, completing one of four passes for six yards.
Bradford saw limited action while top skill position players David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald sat out entirely. Mike Glennon and rookie Josh Rosen (thumb) don't appear to be serious threats to Bradford's starting job heading into the Sept. 9 season opener against Washington.
