Bradford has lost the starting job to Josh Rosen, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bradford put up just 20 points and committed six turnovers in three games, eventually getting benched during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears. It remains to be seen if he'll be active for Week 4 as the backup quarterback, given that the Cardinals can avoid some of his roster bonuses if he isn't on the 46-man gameday squad. It would be cheaper for the team to use Mike Glennon as the backup for Sunday's game against Seattle.