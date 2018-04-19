Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Manages some throws Thursday

Bradford made some throws during the open portion of Thursday's minicamp practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals are proceeding slowly with Bradford in an effort to ensure he's fresh for the regular season. Coach Steve Wilks confirmed as much Thursday, telling Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic that the quarterback's limitations are intended to reduce wear and tear on his body. Bradford joined the organization in March after a campaign in which he made only two appearances for the Vikings due to a left knee injury and subsequent surgery, his third as a professional. Although the knee is healthy, according to Wilks, Bradford will continue to have a cap on his workload throughout the offseason program.