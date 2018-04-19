Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Manages some throws Thursday
Bradford made some throws during the open portion of Thursday's minicamp practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals are proceeding slowly with Bradford in an effort to ensure he's fresh for the regular season. Coach Steve Wilks confirmed as much Thursday, telling Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic that the quarterback's limitations are intended to reduce wear and tear on his body. Bradford joined the organization in March after a campaign in which he made only two appearances for the Vikings due to a left knee injury and subsequent surgery, his third as a professional. Although the knee is healthy, according to Wilks, Bradford will continue to have a cap on his workload throughout the offseason program.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...