Cardinals' Sam Bradford: May be facing heat from Rosen
Coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Bradford as the starting quarterback for Week 3 against Chicago, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilks didn't actually say anything specific, sticking with the typical coach statement of "everybody will be evaluated." Bradford struggled through another awful outing in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams, completing 17 of 27 passes for 90 yards and an interception. With Josh Rosen waiting in the wings and Arizona's season seemingly going nowhere, Bradford will be on a short leash even if he does keep the starting job for another week.
