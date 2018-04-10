Cardinals' Sam Bradford: May be limited this offseason
Coach Steve Wilks implied Tuesday that Bradford may be limited during the offseason program, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bradford emerged from Week 1 last season with a left knee injury and made just one appearance the rest of the way. Arthroscopic surgery on Nov. 7 was the primary reason, but once healthy, he served as the primary backup to Case Keenum during the Vikings' playoff run. Moving on to the Cardinals in the offseason, Bradford is the favorite to be under center to kick off the upcoming campaign, but his voluminous history of knee injuries appears to be inducing some pause from Wilks, who doesn't want to "rush it" with his new QB, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. As a result, Bradford is a candidate to have his workload capped during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
