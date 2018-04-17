Cardinals' Sam Bradford: No throwing yet

Bradford didn't throw Tuesday, which marked the first day of the Cardinals' voluntary minicamp, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Because the Cardinals experienced a coaching change this offseason, they were allowed to kick off their program earlier than those who did not. During the second week of workouts, new head honcho Steve Wilks said he would not "rush" Bradford early on, presumably with the quarterback's loaded medical chart in mind. In his most recent stop with the Vikings last season, Bradford missed all but two games due to an injured left knee, which underwent arthroscopic surgery Nov. 7. Fast forward, and Wilks' statement came to fruition at Tuesday's practice. Expect limitations on Bradford's workload to continue into OTAs and potentially June's mandatory minicamp.