Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Playing in preseason opener

Bradford will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After endearing a cap on his practice reps throughout the offseason program, Bradford has been running the first-team offense since training camp opened July 28. The decision by coach Steve Wilks was a logical one due to Bradford's injury history, namely regarding his left knee. Wilks wouldn't divulge how many snaps or series Bradford will take Saturday, but it likely won't be much with 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen, Mike Glennon and Chad Kanoff all waiting in the wings.