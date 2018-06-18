Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Progresses to team drills

Bradford participated in team drills during mandatory minicamp last week, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Bradford took the next step in the plan aimed at keeping his health intact during the offseason program. The Cardinals conjured the schedule after the oft-injured quarterback was limited to two appearances in 2017 due to complications with his left knee, which underwent surgery Nov. 7. Between the conclusion of minicamp and the start of training camp, Bradford will continue to build up his strength and conditioning, at which point he expects to "be ready" July 28. Despite the presence of 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, Bradford is favored to land the starting QB gig by Week 1.

