Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Remaining starting QB
Coach Steve Wilks confirmed Bradford will remain the Cardinals' starting quarterback, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. "Sam's the guy," Wilks said Wednesday.
The Cardinals are safely in the basement in terms of offensive output through two games, accounting for a dismal 350 yards to date. While Bradford is completing a modest 61 percent of his passes, he has just two completions of 20-plus yards en route to 243 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The scheme likely requires some tweaks, but presumed lesser quarterbacks have had better success with top-tier weapons like Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) and David Johnson. Until Bradford turns it around, the pressure to thrust rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen into action could become unceasing.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: May be facing heat from Rosen•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Struggles against Washington•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Feeling good entering season•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Limited reps in third preseason game•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Leads another TD drive•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Will play more in second exhibition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.