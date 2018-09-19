Coach Steve Wilks confirmed Bradford will remain the Cardinals' starting quarterback, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. "Sam's the guy," Wilks said Wednesday.

The Cardinals are safely in the basement in terms of offensive output through two games, accounting for a dismal 350 yards to date. While Bradford is completing a modest 61 percent of his passes, he has just two completions of 20-plus yards en route to 243 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. The scheme likely requires some tweaks, but presumed lesser quarterbacks have had better success with top-tier weapons like Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) and David Johnson. Until Bradford turns it around, the pressure to thrust rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen into action could become unceasing.