Bradford completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 153 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Washington.

Bradford passed for just 11 yards in the first half, while leading the offense to a measly two first downs. It didn't get much better in the second half, as the Cardinals did not score until late in the fourth quarter on a David Johnson touchdown run. On the bright side, Bradford showed a strong connection with Larry Fitzgerald, as the duo hooked up seven times for 76 yards. The veteran quarterback probably won't find things easier in Week 2, with the Rams on the schedule.