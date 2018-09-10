Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Struggles against Washington
Bradford completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 153 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Washington.
Bradford passed for just 11 yards in the first half, while leading the offense to a measly two first downs. It didn't get much better in the second half, as the Cardinals did not score until late in the fourth quarter on a David Johnson touchdown run. On the bright side, Bradford showed a strong connection with Larry Fitzgerald, as the duo hooked up seven times for 76 yards. The veteran quarterback probably won't find things easier in Week 2, with the Rams on the schedule.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Feeling good entering season•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Limited reps in third preseason game•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Leads another TD drive•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Will play more in second exhibition•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Completes one pass in debut•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Playing in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...