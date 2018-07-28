Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Taking all first-team reps
Bradford has been a full go during training camp and has taken all first-team reps, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bradford had his health monitored closely throughout the Cardinals' offseason program, taking limited reps at minicamp to try and reduce the wear on his surgically repaired left knee. However, with training camp in full swing, Bradford has increased his workload to a full go as he prepares for the regular season. The ninth-year quarterback is locked in as the Cardinals starter to begin the season, with Mike Glennon and rookie Josh Rosen in tow as backups.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Progresses to team drills•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Will expand workload at minicamp•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Facing competition from Rosen•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Manages some throws Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: No throwing yet•
-
Cardinals' Sam Bradford: May be limited this offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming