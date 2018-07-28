Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Taking all first-team reps

Bradford has been a full go during training camp and has taken all first-team reps, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bradford had his health monitored closely throughout the Cardinals' offseason program, taking limited reps at minicamp to try and reduce the wear on his surgically repaired left knee. However, with training camp in full swing, Bradford has increased his workload to a full go as he prepares for the regular season. The ninth-year quarterback is locked in as the Cardinals starter to begin the season, with Mike Glennon and rookie Josh Rosen in tow as backups.