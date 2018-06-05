Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Will expand workload at minicamp
Bradford is expected to increase his reps at mandatory minicamp next week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "Today was a good day in terms of an operational day for us, and he didn't get any of that work," coach Steve Wilks said after Tuesday's OTA practice. "Next week, those are some of the things we are trying to get him in the mix."
Since landing in Arizona earlier this offseason, Bradford's workload has been limited as a way to keep pressure off his surgically-repaired left knee. In addition to Wilks' insistence that Bradford will enhance his profile in practice next week, the head honcho expressed confidence that the quarterback is "on schedule" and "feels real confident right now with how his knee feels." Bradford is the favorite to lock down the starting gig in August, but the arrival of 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen during the draft makes the situation a bit foggier than anticipated. Assuming Bradford is under center Week 1, he'll have stud skill-position players Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson at his disposal.
