Cardinals' Sam Bradford: Will play more in second exhibition
Bradford will play more than a series in Friday's preseason game at New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bradford did little more than hand off the ball to David Johnson and rookie Chase Edmonds in his debut with the Cards on Saturday, attempting just one pass. With more than one possession expected of Bradford on Friday, the offense likely will be a bit more diverse, especially to build an in-game rapport with Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and others in the passing attack. Urban also relayed that 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen will work with the first-team offense, so Bradford's usage should be more indicative of what will occur during the regular season.
