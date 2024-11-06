Murphy-Bunting (neck) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting has been sidelined for the Cardinals' last two regular-season games due to a neck injury. His ability to practice without limitations Wednesday indicates that he is trending towards playing against the Jets on Sunday. Murphy-Bunting has logged 24 tackles (12 solo), two pass breakups and one interception over seven regular-season games.