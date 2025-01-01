Murphy-Bunting (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting has been able to play through a toe injury over the Cardinals' last two games, accumulating nine tackles (seven solo) over that span. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Picks off pass in Week 15 win•
-
Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Able to practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Inactive versus Chicago•
-
Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Listed questionable for Week 9•