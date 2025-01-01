Share Video

Murphy-Bunting (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting has been able to play through a toe injury over the Cardinals' last two games, accumulating nine tackles (seven solo) over that span. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers.

