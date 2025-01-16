Murphy-Bunting finished the 2024 regular seasons with 52 tackles (30 solo), five pass defenses (three interceptions) and two forced fumbles across 15 games.

Murphy-Bunting signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Cardinals in March of 2024 after playing with the Titans in 2023. He finished second in combined tackles among Cardinals' corners behind Garrett Williams (58), and Murphy-Bunting's three interceptions matched a career high he set during his rookie season in 2019 with the Buccaneers. Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas project to be Arizona's starting outside corners in 2025, though they should get competition from rookies Max Melton (wrist) and Elijah Jones (ankle) during training camp.