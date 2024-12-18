Murphy-Bunting recorded two tackles (one solo) and one interception in Arizona's win over New England on Sunday.
Murphy-Bunting picked off Drake Maye at the end of the third quarter, which helped set up a James Conner touchdown run on the ensuing possession. On the season, Murphy-Bunting has 42 tackles (22 solo), including two TFLs, four pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles across 13 games.
