Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Practicing during OTAs

Murphy-Bunting (knee) has been participating during Cardinals OTAs and has been working as a nickel corner, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting tore his ACL and also suffered some MCL damage last May and missed all of the 2025 season. Just over a year later, the veteran defender is back on the field during OTAs, and he's been taking on a different role in the nickel-corner spot. Murphy-Bunting has played mostly outside corner during his tenure in Arizona, but the team has a need in the slot with Garrett Williams expected to be out at the beginning of the campaign while recovering from a torn Achilles. Williams will presumably retake the role upon his return, but in the meantime Murphy-Bunting should see plenty or work in the slot. He was ample experience there, having played the position frequently earlier in his career.