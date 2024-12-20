Murphy-Bunting (hand) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old was a limited practice participant throughout the week after sustaining a hand injury in the Cardinals' Week 15 win over the Patriots. If Murphy-Bunting is unable to play through the issue in Week 16, expect Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark to see additional snaps with Arizona's first-team secondary.