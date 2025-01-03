Murphy-Bunting (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murphy-Bunting got in a trio of limited practices this week after being injured in last Saturday's loss to the Rams, where he played just 49 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps. Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark would be next up for snaps at cornerback in Murphy-Bunting is unable to play against San Francisco.