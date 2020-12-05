site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Seth DeValve: Shuffles to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Dec 5, 2020
Cardinals elevated DeValve to the active roster Saturday.
DeValve looks poised to suit up with his third team in three years. Over 12 games with the Jaguars last season, DeValve posted a 12-140-0 line. He'll slot in as the No. 3 tight end behind Maxx Williams and Dan Arnold.
