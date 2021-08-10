site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Shaq Calhoun: Activated by Cardinals
Calhoun was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.
Calhoun landed on the COVID-19 list near the end of July, but he's now been cleared to return to practice. The 25-year-old will compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during camp.
