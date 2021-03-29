Arizona signed Williams to a one-year contract Monday.
Williams brings eight years of experience to Arizona's secondary. He spent the entirety of his career to date in Cincinnati, where he was a starter from 2016-19 before being relegated to a depth role last season. Two of those years were spent working with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
More News
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Has suspension lifted•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Handed suspension from league•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Makes just one tackle•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Questionable but should play•
-
Bengals' Shawn Williams: Active at Philadelphia•