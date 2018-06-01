Cardinals' Sherman Badie: Lands contract with Arizona
Badie signed a contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Arizona had an opening at running back after undrafted rookie fullback Austin Ramesh left the team Thursday. Badie is another undrafted player who accrued 1,517 rushing yards in four years at Tulane, though he arguably made more of a name for himself as a return man on special teams than as a runner out of the backfield. Fortunately for his chances of making the Cardinals' 53-man team out of training camp, T.J. Logan and D.J. Foster are the current top options to return kickoffs, and neither are absolute locks to survive final roster cuts.
